UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8086 against the dollar at 0532 GMT, firming from 1.8114 late on Monday.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.24 percent at 69,769 points, outperforming a 0.27 percent fall in the emerging markets index.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.55 percent, virtually unchanged from Friday's close at 7.57 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday after rallies in U.S. stocks and positive U.S. data cheered investors, while the euro inched up on hopes for some progress in the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. stocks climbed on Monday after earnings from Citigroup Inc, the third-largest U.S. bank, as well as retail sales data strongly beat expectations.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release September consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).
BUDGET DATA
The Finance Ministry will announce budget data for September (0800 GMT).
AKBANK
Turkey's Akbank sold a $500 million five-year dollar-denominated bond at 315 basis points over mid swaps, and a $500 million 10-year bond at 340 basis points over mid swaps.
TURK TELEKOM
Turkish telecom company won an auction to provide internet infrastructure in 46 provinces in Turkey for education project Fatih, which provides tablet computers to school pupils, Milliyet daily reported.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts