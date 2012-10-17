ISTANBUL Oct 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8000 against the dollar at 0532 GMT, firming from 1.8063 late on Tuesday.

The main share index rose 0.73 percent to 70,281 on Tuesday. The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.44 percent from Monday's 7.55 percent.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to their highest in more than five months as strong U.S. earnings reports lifted investor mood. The euro hit a one-month high against the dollar as Spain retained an investment-grade debt rating. U.S. crude futures inched higher.

LOCAL ELECTION AMENDMENT

President Abdullah Gul sent back to parliament late on Tuesday a constitutional amendment bringing local elections forward by five months, averting a referendum after the draft failed to win enough lawmakers' votes to become law outright.

Gul's decision will force parliament to debate again on the amendment.

CAPITAL MARKETS LAW

Parliament's budget committee is due to debate a draft capital markets law.

OTOKAR

The automotive manufacturer owned by Koc Holding plans to produce all of its armoured military vehicles in Kazakhstan, Dunya newspaper reported.

ECZACIBASI ILAC

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has mandated its board to begin talks on the sale of its 50 percent stake in the consumer products unit EBC Kozmetik to its partner in the venture, Germany's Beiersdorf, according to a filing with the stock exchange late on Tuesday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)