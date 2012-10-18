ISTANBUL Oct 18 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8009 against the
dollar at 0515 GMT, little changed from 1.8004 late on
Wednesday.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.58 percent at
70,686 points on Wednesday, after hitting its highest level
since November 2010 in intraday trade.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.32 percent, after falling as far as
7.29 percent, from a previous close at 7.44 percent. It fell
around 10 basis points on Tuesday after a successful treasury
debt auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew
of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world's second
largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease
worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. The brighter
tone for risk assets weighed on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, the
dollar and the yen.
C.BANK MEETING
The central bank's monetary policy committee will hold its
monthly meeting and announced its decision on interest rates.
(1100 GMT). The bank is expected to cut its overnight lending
rate to support a slowing economy but may take steps to control
loan growth as inflation concerns resurface.
HURRIYET SELLS PROPERTY TO FEZA
Newspaper publisher Hurriyet Gazetecilik said it
sold a property in Istanbul's Esenler district to rival Zaman
newspaper owner Feza Gazetecilik for 50 million lira ($28
million).
SYRIA TENSIONS
Turkey's armed forces fired back over the border into Syria
on Wednesday after a mortar shell shot from Syria landed just
inside Turkey's Hatay border province, the provincial governor's
office said. Nobody was killed or wounded by the mortar shell,
the statement said.
ISBANK BOND ISSUE
Lender Isbank's 10-year dollar-denominated bond
has attracted bids of near $11 billion, banking sources close to
the matter said on Thursday.
HALKBANK
The state-owned lender said on Wednesday it planned to sell
most of a 20.8 percent stake in a secondary public offering to
foreign institutional investors.
TUPRAS
Turkey's sole oil refiner has mandated Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of meetings with international
investors ahead of a planned dollar-denominated eurobond issue,
bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.
FINANSBANK
The Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece said
on Wednesday it had mandated four international banks for the
planned issuance of a dollar-denominated bond worth up to $750
million.
($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)