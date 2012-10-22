ISTANBUL Oct 22 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.7945 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.7951 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.28 percent, down from Thursday's
close at 7.36 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.59 percent at
70,774, outperforming a 0.73 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Monday as lacklustre earnings from
leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a
key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk
appetites and prompted investors to take profits on recent
gains. U.S. stocks had their worst day since late June on
Friday, following disappointing results from Dow components
General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers
of the overall economy's health.
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the
cabinet of ministers.
C.BANK SURVEY
The central bank will release its twice-monthly survey of
economists' and business leaders' expectations for the
economy(1130 GMT).
DEBT STOCK
The treasury will release central government debt stock data
for September (1400 GMT).
TUPRAS LOAN
Tupras, Turkey's sole oil refiner, signed a $200 million
one-year loan with a group of nine Gulf-based banks, a statement
from the facility's arranger said on Sunday.
EGYPT BOURSE COOPERATION
Egypt's bourse is studying an alliance with the Istanbul
Stock Exchange that would allow investors in the two countries
to trade on each other's markets.
AZERBAIJAN GAS FLOW
Azerbaijan raised its gas supply from its Shah Deniz fields
to Turkey more than 50 percent on Saturday following a request
by Turkish pipeline operator Botas after sabotage halted gas
flow from Iran on Friday, a BP official told Reuters.
RETALIATORY FIRE ON SYRIA
Turkey's military has fired on Syria 87 times, killing 12
Syrian soldiers and destroying several tanks in retaliation for
Syrian shells and mortars landing on Turkish territory, a
Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday.
BERKOSAN YALITIM
The packaging and insulation firm said it had decided to
start talks on considering an investment offer from Universe
Capital Partners LLC.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)