ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8015 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8035 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.22 percent in thin trade ahead of a three-and-a-half day holiday, up from Monday's close of 7.18 percent.

The main share index closed 0.64 percent down at 71,762.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Data suggesting a gathering economic recovery in China helped trim declines in Asian shares on Wednesday, though investors stayed risk averse due to weak corporate earnings results worldwide and enduring worries over economic slowdown.

The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in October, also registering the most robust order books since April, signalling a strengthening recovery.

QUARTERLY INFLATION REPORT

Turkish central bank will release its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday at 0700 GMT. The bank cut its year-end inflation forecast to 6.2 percent in July from 6.5 percent.

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The Central Bank will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting on Oct. 18 (1100 GMT).

EID AL-ADHA HOLIDAY

Eid al-Adha religious holiday starts. State offices and financial markets will close at mid-day. (Until Oct 28) Republic Day national holiday on Oct 29. State offices and financial markets will reopen on Oct 30.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7993 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)