ISTANBUL Oct 30 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8050 against the
dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.8066 last Wednesday,
when markets closed for the Eid al-Adha festival. Markets were
closed on Monday for the Republic Day holiday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.17 percent last Wednesday, down from 7.22 percent a
day earlier.
The main share index closed down 0.08 percent at
70,708 points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a
giant, powerful storm that shut U.S. markets overnight, while
the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected
policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday. The most
notable market impact from Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever
to hit the United States, appeared to be felt in oil prices,
which fell as forced closure of refineries reduced demand in the
world's largest oil consumer.
ERDOGAN TO GERMANY
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is to travel to Germany for an
official visit.
DRAFT BUDGET
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to present the draft budget
to the planning and budget commission in parliament (0800 GMT).
TOURISM REVENUES
The statistics institute will announce third-quarter tourism
revenue data (0800 GMT).
PARLIAMENTARY PARTY MEETINGS
The ruling AK Party and largest opposition CHP party are to
hold parliamentary group meetings.
(Writing by Daren Butler)