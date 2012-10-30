ISTANBUL Oct 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8050 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.8066 last Wednesday, when markets closed for the Eid al-Adha festival. Markets were closed on Monday for the Republic Day holiday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.17 percent last Wednesday, down from 7.22 percent a day earlier.

The main share index closed down 0.08 percent at 70,708 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose modestly but momentum was curbed by a giant, powerful storm that shut U.S. markets overnight, while the dollar held gains against the yen ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later on Tuesday. The most notable market impact from Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United States, appeared to be felt in oil prices, which fell as forced closure of refineries reduced demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

ERDOGAN TO GERMANY

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is to travel to Germany for an official visit.

DRAFT BUDGET

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to present the draft budget to the planning and budget commission in parliament (0800 GMT).

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute will announce third-quarter tourism revenue data (0800 GMT).

PARLIAMENTARY PARTY MEETINGS

The ruling AK Party and largest opposition CHP party are to hold parliamentary group meetings.

