ISTANBUL Oct 31 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7964 against the dollar at 0627 GMT, little changed from 1.7967 on Tuesday.

The main share index closed 1.43 percent up at an all-time high of 71,716.91 points, supported by expectations that credit ratings agency Fitch will upgrade the country's outlook.

The country's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.16 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close at 7.17 percent.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose as risk appetite recovered after European equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial markets looked set to reopen following their storm-forced shutdown. Key currencies stayed in recent ranges on Wednesday. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, off a two-week low hit on Tuesday.

ERDOGAN IN GERMANY

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and they will give a joint news conference (around 1200 GMT).

Speaking late on Tuesday, Erdogan said the European Union will lose Turkey if it doesn't grant it membership by 2023.

TRADE BALANCE

The statistics institute will announce trade data for September (0800 GMT). According to a Reuters poll of eight economists, the trade deficit was expected to be $6.66 billion in September, narrowing from $10.45 billion a year earlier.

GARANTI BANK RESULTS

The lender said on Wednesday net profit climbed 52 percent year-on-year to 733.2 million lira ($408 million) in the third quarter, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 650 million lira.

DRAFT BUDGET

Parliament's planning and budget commission to hold talks on the 2013 draft budget (0800 GMT).

