ISTANBUL Nov 1 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7935 against the dollar at 0643 GMT, little changed from 1.7945 on Wednesday.

The two-year benchmark yield closed at 7.08 percent on Wednesday, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 13, 2011, in early trade, down from Tuesday's close at 7.16 percent.

The main share index closed up 1.13 percent at 72,528.97 points on Wednesday, after hitting an all-time high of 72,703.01 points earlier in the day.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official and private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was bottoming out. China's October official PMI rose to 50.2 in October from 49.8 in September, almost matching a forecast 50.3, pointing to expanded factory activity in the world's second-largest economy. The final reading of the HSBC PMI hit an 8-month high of 49.5.

EXPORT DATA

The Turkish Exporters Assembly will announce export data for October (0900 GMT).

PMI SURVEY

The October HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Turkey will be released (0800 GMT)

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release October inflation data for the city.

BANKING ASSOCIATION MEETING

The Turkish Banking Association will hold a meeting on expectations for the fourth quarter (0800 GMT).

C.BANK GOVERNOR

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci will give a speech at an international economic conference in Izmir (0800).

ARCELIK

The consumer electronics manufacturer was expected to release third-quarter results. In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast third-quarter profit would rise 20 percent to 183 million Turkish lira ($102 million).

ROADS AND BRIDGES PRIVATISATION

Three groups of companies have placed bids in a tender for the privatisation of two bridges across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul and various motorways across the country, the Privatisation Administration (OIB) said late on Wednesday.

TREASURY NOV-JAN BORROWING

Turkey's Treasury said on Wednesday it planned to borrow 13 billion lira ($7.24 billion) from domestic markets in November against domestic debt redemption of 19.2 billion lira.

TREASURY 2013 BORROWING

Turkey's Treasury said on Wednesday it plans to borrow 150.6 billion lira ($83.8 billion) from domestic markets and 13.7 billion from external markets in 2013.

SEYITOMER POWER PLANT

The Official Gazette says the Seyitomer power plant in the western province of Kutahya has been added to the privatisation programme, with the decision taken to complete the process by end-2015.

