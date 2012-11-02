UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ISTANBUL Nov 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 1.7888 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.7886 late on Thursday.
The two-year benchmark yield closed at 7.02 percent on Thursday, after falling to 6.99 percent in early trade, its lowest since early January 2011. It closed at 7.08 percent on Wednesday.
The main share index closed up 0.03 percent at 72,552 points, after earlier hitting a record high of 72,940.82 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares advanced with returning risk appetite on Friday as overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the United States and China. Positive U.S. private sector employment and consumer confidence reports drove the dollar higher, while the yen retreated as demand for safe-haven assets weakened.
OPEL
General Motors loss-making Opel brand is pinning much of its hopes for growth in the Turkish market on the new Astra four-door compact sedan, the company said on Thursday.
ULKER BISKUVI
The biscuit maker said net profit in the third quarter was 41.7 million Turkish lira ($23 million), compared with a loss of 6.3 million in the same period a year earlier. Sales rose 61 percent from a year earlier to 563.4 million lira.
FORD OTOSAN, TAV AIRPORTS
Automaker Ford Otosan and airports operator TAV Havalimanlari are expected to release third-quarter results.
ENERGY MINISTER
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz will hold a news conference (0730 GMT).
FINANCE MINISTER
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to make a presentation at the International Economic Conference (1130 GMT).
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
