ISTANBUL Nov 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7813 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.7805 late on Monday when it rallied to a three-month peak after credit rating agency Fitch raised the country to investment grade.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.94 percent on Monday, after falling as low as 6.8 percent, a whisker away from its all-time low of 6.79 percent hit in January 2011.

The main share index, which hit record highs on Monday, closed up 1.84 percent at 72,737 points, outperforming a 0.41 percent fall in the emerging markets index. The rally was led by banking shares which closed up 2.65 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday with investors' risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. Risk-aversion underpinned the dollar near a two-month high against a basket of major currencies of 80.843 hit on Monday, while pressing the euro down 0.1 percent to $1.2782, near Monday's two-month low of $1.2767.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will tap its benchmark two-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept 24, 2014 and a 10-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept 14, 2022.

C.BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank was expected to issue its regular monthly statement on price developments after Monday's announcement of October inflation data (0700 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES, LUFTHANSA

Financial Times Deutschland, citing company sources, said in a report on Tuesday the two airlines were discussing a cross-shareholding, possibly setting up another joint venture. The paper said that a cross-shareholding would make any arrangement between the airlines even more binding, though a merger was not being discussed.

BORUSAN HOLDING

The steel and automotive group will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).

INSURANCE ASSOCIATION

The Turkish Insurance and Reinsurance Companies Association will hold a news conference (0730 GMT).

AKDENIZ POWER DISTRIBUTOR

Deadline for bids in the tender for the Mediterranean power distributor Akdeniz EDAS.

GARANTI BANK

The lender said a nominal 4 billion lira ($2.2 billion) worth of bill and bond issues had been registered with the Capital Markets Board.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Foreign investors made net purchases of $478 million on the Istanbul Stock Exchange in October, the bourse said.

BEIERSDORF

Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf said it had acquired 100 percent of its Turkish affiliate.

