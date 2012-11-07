ISTANBUL Nov 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7710 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, little changed from 1.7805 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.89 percent from Monday's 6.94 percent.

The main share index, which hit record highs on Monday, fell 0.96 percent to 72,039 points.



GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures slipped and the dollar fell on Wednesday while benchmark Treasuries rose after President Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term, signalling no dramatic shift in U.S. economic policy. Spot gold rose to a one-week high, and U.S. crude futures fell.

Markets had generally expected Obama to win a close-fought election, with the general view that a victory for the Democrat would favour bonds, as he is perceived to favour low interest rates, while Republican challenger Mitt Romney was broadly seen as more business-friendly and supportive for equities.

UNION LAW

A law on unions and collective bargaining became law after its publication in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The delay in its ratification since the start of the year had prevented collective bargaining.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier said late on Tuesday it was at the stage of considering further cooperation on a possible new structure with Germany's Lufthansa and that no decision had been taken and no talks were underway.

KELEBEK MOBILYA

The Capital Markets board has approved an application by furniture maker Dogtas for a minority share call for Kelebek Mobilya, in which the former owns a 67 percent stake. The price will not be below 1.04 lira, Kelebek said in a statement to the stock exchange late on Tuesday.

