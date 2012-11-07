ISTANBUL Nov 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7710 against the
dollar at 0640 GMT, little changed from 1.7805 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.89 percent from Monday's 6.94 percent.
The main share index, which hit record highs on
Monday, fell 0.96 percent to 72,039 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock futures slipped and the dollar fell on Wednesday
while benchmark Treasuries rose after President Barack Obama was
re-elected for a second term, signalling no dramatic shift in
U.S. economic policy. Spot gold rose to a one-week high,
and U.S. crude futures fell.
Markets had generally expected Obama to win a close-fought
election, with the general view that a victory for the Democrat
would favour bonds, as he is perceived to favour low interest
rates, while Republican challenger Mitt Romney was broadly seen
as more business-friendly and supportive for equities.
UNION LAW
A law on unions and collective bargaining became law after
its publication in the Official Gazette on Wednesday. The delay
in its ratification since the start of the year had prevented
collective bargaining.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier said late on Tuesday it was at the stage of
considering further cooperation on a possible new structure with
Germany's Lufthansa and that no decision had been
taken and no talks were underway.
KELEBEK MOBILYA
The Capital Markets board has approved an application by
furniture maker Dogtas for a minority share call for Kelebek
Mobilya, in which the former owns a 67 percent stake. The price
will not be below 1.04 lira, Kelebek said in a statement to the
stock exchange late on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.7818 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)