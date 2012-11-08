ISTANBUL Nov 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7825 against the dollar at 0643 GMT, little changed from 1.7835 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.85 percent, a touch down from Tuesday's close at 6.89 percent.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.6 percent lower at 71,604 points on Wednesday on reports that Turkey would ask NATO to site Patriot missiles along its border with Syria.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended losses on Thursday as investors worried about a looming budget crisis in the United States, underpinning the safe-haven dollar and yen as well as U.S. Treasuries on safety bids. U.S. stock futures were up 0.4 percent, however, pointing to a recovery when Wall Street opens after all major U.S. stock indexes slumped over 2 percent overnight.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release September industrial production data (0800 GMT).

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (1230 GMT).

CASH BALANCE

The treasury will release October cash budget data (1530 GMT).

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings agency, which raised Turkey to investment grade on Monday, will hold a Turkey credit outlook conference in Istanbul (1200 GMT).

BANK RESULTS

Lenders Akbank and Vakifbank may release their third-quarter results. The BDDK banking watchdog will separately announce banking sector results for September.

TEKFEN RESULTS

The construction-to-finance holding will announce its third-quarter results.

PATRIOT MISSILES

Turkey will imminently lodge an official request with NATO asking the military alliance to deploy Patriot missiles along its border with Syria to guard against violence spilling over, a senior Turkish foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

ARMENIAN CARGO PLANE

Turkey ordered an Armenian aircraft flying to Syria to land and searched its cargo on Thursday, local media reported, the second such move by Ankara in a month designed to prevent its airspace being used to supply the Syrian military.

