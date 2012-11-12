ISTANBUL Nov 12 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7883 against the dollar at 0637 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7896 late on Friday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 1.14 percent at 71,820 points on Friday, underperforming a 0.41 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

The two-year benchmark bond yield dropped on Friday to 6.56 percent, an all-time low, before closing at 6.57 percent, down from Thursday's close of 6.74 percent.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and oil prices were capped on Monday as investor sentiment was weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, as forecast, data showed on Monday. It was the first contraction in three quarters, suggesting faltering global demand and weak consumer spending may push the world's third-largest economy into a mild recession.

HALKBANK

A price range of 13.80 lira ($7.73) to 15.90 lira per share was set for the privatisation of a 20.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Halkbank on Nov 20, the bank said on Friday.

Bids will be collected between Nov. 14-16, according to the prospectus released to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Trading on Halkbank shares and related warrants will be suspended on Nov. 12 until Nov. 21, it said.

SYRIA

Syria's fractious opposition finally put aside fierce arguments to rally behind a new leader within a new coalition that its Western and Arab backers hope can topple Bashar al-Assad and take over the country.

Forces loyal to Assad bombarded the Ras al-Ain area on the border with Turkey on Sunday, days after the town fell to rebels during an advance that has sent thousands of refugees fleeing for safety.

HUNGER STRIKE

Six of Turkey's leading Kurdish politicians have joined hundreds of jailed militants and activists in a hunger strike now in its 62th day to call for a rebel leader to be allowed to see lawyers, one of them said.

MUNICIPALITIES LAW

Parliament approves a municipalities law involving the creation of 13 new city municipalities.

AKDENIZ ELEKTRIK

Final bargaining to be held in the privatisation of Akdeniz Elektrik, a power grid which serves some 1.5 million customers in southwestern Turkey (1300 GMT).

DEVA HOLDING

The pharmaceutical company will hold a news conference on its nine-month results (0730 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)