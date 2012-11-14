ISTANBUL Nov 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8045 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, firming slightly from 1.8067 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed flat at 6.38 percent, having hit an all-time low of 6.30 percent on Monday as the central bank governor's comments boosted expectations of policy easing. The yield has fallen some 450 basis points since the start of 2012.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.92 percent at 72,015 points, outperforming a 0.86 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday but lacked the impetus for a decisive rebound, as investors continued to fret about the looming "fiscal cliff" in the United States and a delay in releasing more aid to debt-stricken Greece. Since the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama, markets have been focusing attention on how a divided Washington will tackle the series of mandated tax hikes and spending cuts that start to take effect next year and could pitch the world's largest economy back into recession.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline will begin talks on furthering its cooperation with Germany's Lufthansa next month, the Turkish flag carrier's Chairman Hamdi Topcu told broadcaster NTV on Tuesday evening.

COMPANY RESULTS

Oil refiner Tupras, retailer Migros and lender Isbank are expected to release third-quarter results.

