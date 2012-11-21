ISTANBUL Nov 21 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7975 against the
dollar at 0603 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.7966 late on Tuesday.
The yield on two-year benchmark bond
closed at 6.30 percent, up from Monday's close of 6.29 percent,
having earlier hit 6.19 percent, its lowest ever level.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.04 percent
at 70,636 points, underperforming a rise of 0.15 percent in the
global emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on
the euro zone debt crisis after European officials failed to
reach a deal on a bailout for Greece, while Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal
crisis.
MOODY'S
Moody's kept Turkey one notch below investment grade in an
annual review on Tuesday saying its external imbalances left it
vulnerable to shocks, disappointing investors who had hoped it
might get its second investment grade rating of the month.
Moody's holds a conference in Istanbul on Wednesday.
IMF REVIEW
Some directors on the International Monetary Fund's
executive board on Tuesday recommended that Turkey return to a
positive real interest rate to target inflation.
TURKCELL
Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell
said on Tuesday it had placed a non-binding preliminary bid to
buy Cosmote Bulgaria Mobile, Globul, Bulgaria's second-biggest
mobile operator.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)