ISTANBUL Nov 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7855 against the dollar at 0630 GMT, little changed from 1.7871 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.98 percent, after hitting an all-time low of 5.96 percent in early afternoon trade, from a close at 6.08 percent on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.66 percent at 72,448 points, underperforming a 1.22 percent rise in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to a nine-month peak on Friday, helped by firmer global equities overnight, but flows were largely dictated by month- and year-end position-squaring, with investors taking profits on the rises and buying on dips. Investors were seeking incentives to trade from data out of Asian countries on Friday and Saturday which could offer signals for the likely direction of global economic growth, amid unclear prospects for the U.S. budget talks and the apparently abating risk of an imminent Greece bankruptcy.

U.S. IRANIAN SANCTIONS

The U.S. Senate is set to consider a broader set of economic sanctions on Iran's energy, port, shipping and shipbuilding sectors, as lawmakers look for new ways to pressure Tehran to stop efforts to enrich uranium to levels that could be used in weapons. The new package includes measures to stop the flow of gold from Turkey into Iran, Senate aides confirmed, trade that has helped Tehran manage its economy in the face of Western financial sanctions.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank is considering setting up an early warning system to avert the risk of cheap foreign borrowing feeding a credit bubble, according to a central bank document seen by Reuters. It may consider imposing stricter reserve requirements on banks deemed too highly leveraged from 2014 if it sees such problems developing, the document shows.

TRADE DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release trade data for October (0800 GMT).

YAPI KREDI

Yapi Kredi Bank borrowed $1 billion through its 10-year subordinated bond at a final yield of 5.5 percent, bankers said on Thursday.

UYUM GIDA

The grocer said Makro Market had bought a 47.32 percent stake in the company for 81.8 million lira ($45 million).

FINANSBANK

The bank said it had obtained syndicated loans worth $188 million and 211.9 million euros ($275 million).

