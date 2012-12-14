ISTANBUL Dec 14 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7799 against the dollar at 0640 GMT, little changed from 1.7805 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed flat at 5.75 percent.

The main share index closed down 0.57 percent at 76,963 points, underperforming a rise of 0.18 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were mixed on Friday with a pick-up in China's manufacturing sector lending support but worries over the progress of U.S. budget talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" weighing on investor sentiment. European shares were expected to start higher, with financial spreadbetters predicting London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX will open as much as 0.3 percent higher.

BEDAS TENDER

Privatisation tender expected to be held for the sale of the BEDAS power distribution network on the European side of Istanbul (1230 GMT).

DENTAS AMBALAJ

The packaging company said an agreement had been signed to sell a 79.63 percent stake in the company to Mosburger GmbH.

BANKING ASSOCIATION

The Turkish Banking Association (TBB) Chairman Huseyin Aydin to speak at meeting with journalists (0730 GMT).

TURKEY-U.S. RELATIONS

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan to attend a signing ceremony with U.S. officials for a memorandum of understanding on developing trade relations between the two countries (0830 GMT).

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)