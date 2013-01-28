ISTANBUL Jan 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7682 against the dollar by 0607 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.7651 late on Friday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.88 percent on Friday, from Thursday's close at 5.84 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.95 percent at 84,755 points, underperforming a fall of 0.42 percent in the global emerging markets index. The market hit its highest ever level on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Tech-heavy South Korean shares dragged down the broader Asian share index on Monday on fears of weaker earnings, but improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S. profit reports underpinned sentiment.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.2 percent, after seeing its biggest weekly loss in two months last week. Asian markets were in positive territory except in Seoul and Jakarta.

MOODY'S TELECONFERENCE

Rating agency Moody's will hold a teleconference to discuss Turkey "shifting closer" to investment grade. It rates Turkey just below investment grade at Ba1.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers after a cabinet reshuffle last week.

NATO MISSILES

The first of six Patriot missile batteries being sent by NATO countries to defend Turkey from possible attack from Syria went operational on Saturday.

TAT KONSERVE

Tat Konserve, a maker of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables, applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth up to 100 million lira ($56.58 million).

ENERJISA

The Turkish competition board said on Friday it had approved the transfer of Austrian hydropower company Verbund's stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to Germany's biggest energy group E.ON.

BASKENT GAZ

Torunlar Gida, a Turkish foodstuffs company, made the highest bid of $1.162 billion on Friday in a privatisation tender for Baskent Gaz, which distributes gas in the capital Ankara, the tender commission chairman Ahmet Aksu said.

