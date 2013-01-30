ISTANBUL Jan 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7697 against the dollar by 0626 GMT, little changed from 1.7700 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond inched down to 5.83 percent on Tuesday, just below Monday's close at 5.85 percent.

The main Istanbul share index was up 0.17 percent to 81,301 points, underperforming a rise of 0.53 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose to their highest level in nearly 18 months on Wednesday as strong U.S. data further boosted investor confidence in global economic outlook, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the session.

TURKCELL

Britain's Privy Council court will rule on Wednesday in the long-running dispute between Turkcell shareholders Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most powerful businessmen, and Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group.

Turkey's telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday it would have to approve any change in control of what is the country's biggest mobile phone operator.

ERDOGAN MEETS LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks and a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati (1330 GMT). Erdogan will also chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament (0900 GMT).

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute will announced fourth quarter tourism revenues data (0800 GMT).

ISBANK

The lender said it has fulfilled all its obligations in connection with the will of the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who established the bank, in response to a claim by his descendants for the payment of 1.78 billion lira ($1 billion).

AKBANK

The initial price guidance on the lender's lira-denominated Eurobond is 7.6 percent, bankers said on Tuesday, with final pricing expected on Wednesday.

HALKBANK

The lender borrowed $750 million through the issue of a 7-year dollar-denominated eurobond, bankers told Reuters on Tuesday.

GFK TAX FRAUD

German market research group GfK has uncovered clues that may point to tax fraud in its operations in Turkey and estimates damages could amount to 21 million euros ($28.3 million), the company said on Tuesday.

