ISTANBUL Jan 31 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 1.7701 against the
dollar by 0630 GMT, virtually unchanged from 1.7699 late on
Wednesday.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 3.89
percent at 78,982 points on Wednesday while the global emerging
markets index fell 0.11 percent.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 5.83 percent, up from Tuesday's close at 5.82 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares took a breather from recent rallies on Thursday
though sentiment was underpinned by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pledge to retain its stimulus policy and on signs of
stabilisation in the euro zone. positive economic reports from
Asia failed to lift markets as investors continued to assess
regional earnings results and ahead of key data such as China's
official manufacturing PMI and U.S. monthly nonfarm payrolls on
Friday.
TRADE BALANCE
The statistics institute will release December trade data
(0800 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the figures were forecast to show
a deficit of $9 billion.
BORROWING PROGRAMME
The treasury will announced its borrowing programme for the
period February-April (1500 GMT).
PROPERTY SALES LAW
Parliament approves a law setting out the terms for the sale
of treasury 2-B property, which is no longer considered forested
land.
KURDISH COURT DEFENCE
President Abdullah Gul approves a law under which defendants
will be able to use a language in court other than Turkish if it
enables them to express themselves better, a law primarily aimed
at enabling defendants to use Kurdish in ongoing court cases.
ISBANK
The general manager of Is Investment, Ilhami Koc,
was appointed as deputy general of Isbank, the lender said.
ADANA CEMENT
The company says it is delaying for at least one year an
investment in a new clinker production line at its plant in
Iskenderun after taking into account market projections.
($1 = 1.7685 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)