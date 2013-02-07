ISTANBUL Feb 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7682 against the dollar by 0650 GMT, weakening from 1.7646 late on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.32 percent at 80,054 points, broadly in line with a 0.47 percent in the global emerging markets index.

The yield on the bond maturing on Sept. 14, 2022 closed at 6.93 percent on Wednesday, up from last week's close at 6.74 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro paused from recent gains on Thursday, as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day and President Mario Draghi's view on euro zone growth prospects, optimistic that the worst may be over.

BANKING DATA

The BDDK banking sector watchdog will announce 2012 data.

TURK TELEKOM

Turkey's biggest telecommunications company Turk Telekom posted net income of 2.64 billion lira ($1.5 billion) for last year, a 28 percent rise from 2011.

TOFAS

The carmaker posted a net profit of 125.7 million lira ($71 million) in the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from a year earlier but exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 112 million lira.

AKBANK

The lender is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results.

IRAQI KURDISTAN OIL EXPORTS

Iraqi Kurdistan has resumed exports of oil on trucks through Turkey after a two-week halt, industry sources said, a growing trade the central government in Baghdad sees as illegal.

TERRORISM FINANCING LAW

Parliament is scheduled to debate a draft law on preventing the financing of terrorism (1200).

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury will announce cash balance data for January (1530 GMT).

