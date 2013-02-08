ISTANBUL Feb 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7722 against the dollar by 0637 GMT, little changed from 1.7720 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.65 percent on Thursday, after hitting its lowest ever level of 5.63 percent, down from Wednesday's close at 5.73 percent. It has fallen around 20 basis points this week.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 2.38 percent at 78,149 points, led by a fall of 3.78 percent in banking shares. The global emerging markets index was down 0.44 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged up on Friday after China's trade data for January handily beat forecasts to underscore a recovery trend, but prices were capped by investors seeking to book profits before next week's Chinese new year holidays. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent, wiping earlier losses when bearish sentiment was carried over from overnight after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted risks still facing the euro zone economy. The pan-Asian index rose to a 18-month high on Monday.

TERRORISM FINANCING LAW

Turkey's parliament approved a law late on Thursday on combatting terrorism financing two weeks ahead of a deadline which could have seen it expelled from an international watchdog.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release industrial output data for December (0800 GMT).

TURK TELEKOM

Turkey's biggest telecommunications company Turk Telekom said it expected consolidated revenues to rise 5-7 percent this year.

KANGAL POWER PLANT TENDER

Privatisation auction to be held for the Kangal thermal power plant in Sivas, central Turkey (1430 GMT).

TOFAS NEWS CONFERENCE

The carmaker will hold an annual performance news conference (0800).

CASH BALANCE

Turkey posted a cash surplus of 806 million lira ($456 million) in January and a primary cash surplus of 1.489 billion lira, Treasury data showed on Thursday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)