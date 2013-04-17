ISTANBUL, April 17 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 1.7880 against the dollar at
0556 GMT, firming from 1.7920 late on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.47 percent to
84,705.64. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
fell below a record 5.50 percent on Tuesday
from 5.75 percent on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Risk assets rebounded broadly as a sharp sell-off over the
past two sessions lured bargain hunters, with sentiment
bolstered by positive American corporate earnings and data
supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus.
Gold, which led the heavy liquidation of assets across the
board after weaker-than-expected Chinese and U.S. economic
reports earlier in the week stoked concerns about slowing global
growth, rose 1 percent but remained volatile. Crude oil futures
also firmed.
TURKISH AIRLINES
The flag carrier (THY) holds a signing ceremony with Airbus
for the purchase of 117 narrow-body planes.
Milliyet newspaper reported THY chairman Hamdi Topcu as
saying the company had proposed to aircraft engine maker
Rolls-Royce that they jointly manufacture plane engines
and that the British manufacturer was considering the proposal.
TURKCELL
The mobile phone operator is due to announce its
first-quarter earnings late on Wednesday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.