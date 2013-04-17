ISTANBUL, April 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7880 against the dollar at 0556 GMT, firming from 1.7920 late on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.47 percent to 84,705.64. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell below a record 5.50 percent on Tuesday from 5.75 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets rebounded broadly as a sharp sell-off over the past two sessions lured bargain hunters, with sentiment bolstered by positive American corporate earnings and data supporting the case for ongoing U.S. monetary stimulus.

Gold, which led the heavy liquidation of assets across the board after weaker-than-expected Chinese and U.S. economic reports earlier in the week stoked concerns about slowing global growth, rose 1 percent but remained volatile. Crude oil futures also firmed.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier (THY) holds a signing ceremony with Airbus for the purchase of 117 narrow-body planes.

Milliyet newspaper reported THY chairman Hamdi Topcu as saying the company had proposed to aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce that they jointly manufacture plane engines and that the British manufacturer was considering the proposal.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone operator is due to announce its first-quarter earnings late on Wednesday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.