ISTANBUL May 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira, after hitting its weakest levels in a year, firmed slightly to 1.8590 against the dollar by 0545 GMT from 1.8610 late on Wednesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 3.05 percent to 87,174.54 points on Tuesday, underperforming an approximately one percent rise by emerging markets peers.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 5.52 percent from 5.26 percent on Tuesday, well off its all-time low of 4.61 percent earlier this month.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the dollar were pressured on Thursday, undermined by an overnight pullback in global equities as investors assessed the implications of a potential softening of the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus programme.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Statistics institute to announce May consumer confidence figures.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone company said on Wednesday it will hold a postponed annual shareholder meeting on June 24, signalling fresh hope of resolving a long-running dispute between major shareholders.

ANADOLU EFES

SABMiller changed the status of its 24 percent stake in brewer Anadolu Efes, officially making it non-tradable.

