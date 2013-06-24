ISTANBUL, June 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira slightly firmed to 1.9405 against the dollar by 0459 GMT, compared with 1.9415 late on Friday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond, which has been scarcely traded in the last two weeks, was at 8.05 percent on Friday after rising 80 basis points.

The main Istanbul stock exchange index, which tumbled 6.82 percent on Thursday, edged down 0.49 percent to 73,101.76 points. It has slid more than 20 percent since May 22.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to a fresh 9-1/2-month low on Monday as investors worried about China's economic and financial stability and markets scrambled to price in the Federal Reserve's plan to tone down its stimulus drive starting later this year.

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank to release manufacturing confidence index data for June. It stood at 112.5 in May. (1230 GMT)

CAPACITY USAGE

The Central Bank will release data on capacity utilisation in June. It stood at 74.8 percent in May. (1230 GMT)

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The treasury will hold a five-year fixed coupon bond auction and a 10 year inflation linked bond auction.

TURKCELL

Turkcell will hold its annual shareholder meeting. (0700 GMT)

