ISTANBUL, June 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira firmed to 1.9330 against the dollar by 0531 GMT from 1.9350 late on Tuesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.81 percent on Tuesday from 9.09 percent on Monday.

The main Istanbul stock index rose 0.81 percent to 71,214.61 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak as investors took comfort from U.S. data underscoring a recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will offer funds to banks if needed.

The dollar rose 0.08 percent against a basket of major currencies. U.S. crude futures and Brent slipped. Spot gold dropped 2.3 percent to a near three-year low.

REGULATORY PROBE

The Capital Markets Board is looking at financial orders at brokerages, with a focus on foreign transactions, in a probe of market volatility that sources called unprecedented in scope.

An official at the board told Reuters the dates coincide with the U.S. Federal Reserve's signals that it will eventually taper its economic stimulus. The volatility also coincided with three weeks of anti-government protests that Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has blamed on market speculators.

FENERBAHCE, BESKITAS

The football club Fenerbahce is banned from European soccer for two seasons for their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal in 2011, UEFA said on Tuesday. The European governing body also said fellow Istanbul team Besiktas is banned for one season. [ID: nL3N0F12X6]

