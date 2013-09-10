ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira firmed to 2.0210 against the dollar at 0513 GMT from 2.0280 late on Monday. It hit its weakest ever level on Thursday at 2.0840.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 9.83 percent, down from 9.94 percent on Friday.

Istanbul's main share index was up 3.65 percent at 69,689.21 points, outperforming the broader emerging market index which rose 1.67 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose to three-month highs on Tuesday as investors wagered upcoming Chinese data will add to signs the global economy is stabilising, while receding fears of a U.S. military strike against Syria eased oil prices.

Russia's proposal to work with Damascus to put its chemical weapons under international control could avert planned U.S. action and prompted President Barack Obama to say he saw a possible breakthrough in the crisis.

GDP

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce second-quarter growth data (0700 GMT). According to a poll of 15 economists, gross national product was expected to have grown 3.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, while 2013 growth was also seen at 3.5 percent.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Turkish treasury will tap its 2-year benchmark bond, maturing on May 13, 2015 and its 10-year benchmark, maturing on March 8, 2023.

