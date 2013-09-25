UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ISTANBUL, Sept 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was down at 2.0014 against the dollar by 0500 GMT, steady from 2.0012 late on Tuesday but weaker than Monday's 1.9845.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.1 percent from 8.98 percent on Monday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.37 percent 76,808 points on Tuesday, outperforming wider emerging market peers.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares slipped and the dollar held steady against a basket of currencies in Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy outlook left investors hesitant to take aggressive positions.
The dollar gave up early slight gains against its Japanese rival, buying 98.65 yen. But it rose fractionally against a basket of six currencies to 80.611, as sagging shares sapped investors' tolerance for risk.
ISBANK
Turkey's biggest lender Isbank said late on Monday it has started working on issuing three separate lira-denominated bonds worth a total 800 million lira ($403 million).
GOLD RESERVES
Turkey's central bank raised its gold holdings by 23.344 tonnes in August to 487.351 tonnes, preliminary data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
GALATASARAY
Galatasaray have terminated coach Fatih Terim's contract after he declined to accept a proposed two-year extension to his term, the club said late on Monday.
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.9853 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
