ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was down at 2.0211 against the dollar
by 0454 GMT compared with 2.0150 late on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
9.09 percent from 9.05 percent on Wednesday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.81
percent at 75,618 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares ticked up on Friday after U.S. jobless claims
data pointed to an improving labour market, but the lack of
progress in budget and debt negotiations in Washington kept
investors on edge.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
Statistics institute to announce September consumer
confidence data (0700 GMT)
MISSILE TENDER
Chinese defence firm CPMIEC has won a Turkish tender to
co-produce a long-range air and missile defence system, worth
approximately $4 billion, a statement from the Turkish defence
minister said on Thursday.
GE INVESTMENT
General Electric is investing $515 million in Turkish
energy, locomotive production and other projects, it said in a
statement on Thursday. The ongoing investment is part of a $900
million investment plan for Turkish projects GE announced last
year.
VESTEL
Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel
will start producing smartphones in January, Chairman
Turan Erdogan told Reuters.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.