ISTANBUL Nov 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira weakened to 2.0188 against the dollar by 0644 GMT, having traded at 2.015 late on Monday, unchanged from before higher-than-expected inflation data.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.9 percent on Monday from 9.02 percent late on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 0.35 percent at 76,234.16 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar gained against a basket of currencies and Asian shares gave up early gains, dragged lower by China shares after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled a shift towards monetary tightening ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting.

The safe-haven bid pushed up the yen, while the euro continued to languish on rising expectations that the European Central Bank will cut rates further, with a few strategists and investors saying action could come as early as its policy meeting on Thursday.

AKBANK

Turkish lender Akbank will release its third quarter results.

YAPI KREDI

Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a third quarter net profit of 1.63 billion lira ($808 million) on Monday, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.62 billion lira, on the back of the sale in March of its insurance unit.

ARCELIK

Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik posted a 17 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 161 million lira ($80 million) on Monday on the back of a weaker lira, which helped bolster its exports.

