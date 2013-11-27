ISTANBUL Nov 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira firmed to 2.0125 against the dollar by 0633 GMT from 2.0160 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond rose to 9.37 percent on Tuesday from 9.18 percent at Monday's close.

Istanbul's main stock index fell 1.27 percent to 75,563 points, underperforming the emerging market index , which fell 0.58 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro reached fresh highs on both the yen and U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while Shanghai stocks shrugged off geopolitical concerns to outpace an otherwise lacklustre regional performance. The single currency touched a four-year peak against the yen and a one-month high on the dollar as speculators wrestled with major chart resistance at 138.00 yen and $1.3600. A break here would likely open the way to further gains for euro bulls.

TURKCELL

Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said it has opened a lawsuit in South Africa against rival telecoms company MTN Group seeking damages for losses that Turkcell said it had incurred.

CREDIT CARD PLAN

Turkey's banking watchdog has proposed curbing consumers' use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly instalments, the latest attempt by authorities to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign capital.

NECHIRVAN BARZANI VISIT

Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani is to hold talks with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan expected to focus on energy deals.

