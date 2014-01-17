ISTANBUL Jan 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.2060 against the dollar at 0632 GMT, firming slightly from 2.2091 on Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.27 percent on Thursday from 10.18 percent a day earlier.

The main Istanbul index .XU100 closed down 1.89 percent at 66,843.58 points on Thursday and lagged the main global emerging market index which fell 0.28 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar struggled to rise as Asian stocks creaked lower in early trading on Friday, unable to shrug off the impact of downbeat results on Wall Street. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held its ground on the day at 80.943.

JUDICIAL SHAKE-UP

Turkey's government removed a series of high-profile prosecutors on Thursday stepping up a purge of a judiciary Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan considers embroiled in a plot to undermine him with specious corruption allegations.

A parliamentary commission approved late on Thursday a draft law that would give the government more control over the the HSYK council of judges and prosecutors.

CENTRAL BANK EXPECTATIONS SURVEY

The central bank will release its monthly survey of expectations for economic indicators (1230 GMT).

SYRIA NEIGHBOURS' MEETING

UNHCR Director Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Davutolu and the foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to attend meeting in the southeastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

