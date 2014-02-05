ISTANBUL Feb 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira firmed to 2.2425 against the dollar by 0559 GMT, from 2.2510 late on Tuesday. It hit a record low of 2.39 on Monday last week before the central bank announced an emergency policy meeting where it raised key rates sharply.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 10.19 percent from 10.24 percent late on Monday.

The main Istanbul stock index rose 1.71 percent to 62,732.73 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struggled to sustain the slimmest of rallies on Wednesday as a hesitant performance by the Japanese market fuelled fresh demand for safety in the yen and top-rated bonds.

Gold failed to get much of a boost and remained sluggish at $1,252.89 an ounce. U.S. oil futures rose on bets on a reduced stockpile at a key delivery point due to the start-up of a major pipeline.

COMPANY RESULTS

Turkish lender Akbank is expected to report its 2013 results.

Carmaker Tofas posted a net profit of 434.2 million lira ($190.24 million) in 2013, compared with 442 million lira a year ago.

Landline operator Turk Telekom posted net profit of 1.3 billion lira in 2013, compared with 2.64 billion in 2012.

BABACAN

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan will speak on television channel Kanal 24. (1100)

SIMSEK

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to speak at the Eurasia Economy Summit. (1345)

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Seda Sezer)