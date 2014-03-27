ISTANBUL, March 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 2.1930 against the dollar at 0631 GMT, firming from late Wednesday's 2.1985 and trading around its strongest levels since March 7.

The main Istanbul share index rose 4.69 percent to 67,730.78 points on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.8 percent from 11.06 percent at Tuesday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a soft finish on Wall Street and amid simmering tensions over Ukraine, while Chinese tech stocks took a tumble in sympathy with their U.S. counterparts. Trading was thin and choppy with the month and quarter-end fast approaching. Tokyo stocks initially skidded as investors counted down to a rise in sales tax that is expected to chill consumer spending and test the market's faith in Abenomics.

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company said it decided to hold its annual general meeting on May 29.

ELECTION CAMPAIGNING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to hold election rallies in the southeastern provinces of Van and Diyarbakir.

