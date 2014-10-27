BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute FY net profit rises to EUR 4.2 mln
* Reported on Tuesday FY total revenue 136.7 million euros ($145.27 million) versus 115.4 million euros
ISTANBUL Oct 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 2.2335 at 0549 GMT, little changed from 2.2345 late on Friday.
The main share index edged down 0.1 percent to 79,417.13 points on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended spot trade at 8.85 percent on Friday and was at 8.84 percent in Monday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities rose on MOnday, taking heart from upbear U.S. economic data and slightly better-than-expected health checks on euro zone banks, which helped revive investors' appetite.
MACRO DATA
Turkish central bank to announce real sector confidence index and capacity utilisation for October.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.