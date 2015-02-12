ISTANBUL Feb 12 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira firmed to 2.5050 against the dollar by
0630 GMT from 2.5062 on Wednesday.
The main share index rose 0.38 percent to 83,429.49
points on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended spot trade at 7.96 percent on Wednesday and fell to 7.90
percent in Thursday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred
on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations
amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks. The
uncertainty is expected to be highlighted in a mixed open for
European bourses with spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE
to fall as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
up 0.3 percent and a flat start for France's CAC.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan visits Mexico, the last leg of his
Latin America tour. He will hold talks with Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto and after signing bilateral agreements they
will hold a joint news conference.
KUVEYT TURK
Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk is one step closer to
issuing sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in the Malaysian market after
it received a credit rating from RAM Ratings for a proposed 2
billion ringgit ($551.7 million) programme.
TURKCELL
Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator is expected to
announce its fourth quarter results after the market close. In a
Reuters poll, it was forecast to post a fourth quarter net
profit of 390 million lira, down 23 percent.
(Writing by Daren Butler)