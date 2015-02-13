ISTANBUL Feb 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira firmed to 2.4655 against the dollar by
0630 GMT from 2.4735 on Thursday.
The main share index rose 3.18 percent to 86,082.55
points on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
fell to 7.83 percent in spot trade on Thursday from 7.96 percent
on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord
in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate
into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between
debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk appetite.
The gains came after a rally in Europe and Wall Street, with the
pan-European stock index hitting a seven-year high and
the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of a record
high.
FITCH
Fitch Ratings said on Thursday the fall in the Turkish
current account deficit last year demonstrated the economy's
capacity for rebalancing. It said a narrower deficit and a shift
to longer-term instruments in net capital inflows would increase
the sustainability of Turkey's external finances if they were
material and lasting.
It said external financing has been resilient to shocks in
recent years and Turkey has not experienced a 'sudden stop' of
capital inflows. Nevertheless, this resilience may be tested in
2015, by U.S. monetary policy tightening or geopolitical risks,
which are already being felt in the sharp fall in exports to
Russia, Ukraine, and Iraq, it added.
ERDOGAN
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticized U.S.
President Barack Obama for his silence following the killings of
three young Muslims in North Carolina this week, in the latest
sign relations between the two leaders have become strained.
Speaking alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto during a
state visit to Latin America's No. 2 economy, Erdogan said the
silence of Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of
State John Kerry was "telling" and they should take a position
following such acts.
TURKCELL
The mobile phone operator posted net profit of 258 million
lira ($105 million) in the fourth quarter, below a poll forecast
of 390 million lira, on sales in line with forecast at 3.1
billion lira.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 2.4637 liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)