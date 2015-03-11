ISTANBUL, March 11 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira traded at 2.6420 against the dollar at 0609 GMT, slightly weaker than 2.6400 late on Tuesday and just shy of its record low of 2.6470 last Friday.

The main share index fell 3.31 percent to 77,977.48 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.39 percent from 8.28 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks skidded to a two-month low on Wednesday as nervous markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate hike, a prospect that sent the dollar to a 12-year high against the euro.

U.S. crude oil bounced modestly after falling sharply overnight on the dollar's appreciation, which makes commodities denominated in the greenback costlier for holders of other currencies.

ECONOMY MEETING

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci was to brief Erdogan on Wednesday on the latest developments in central bank policy amid sharp falls in the lira, and met with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and nine cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

ECONOMY PACKAGE

Turkey's government is working on measures to boost industrial production, employment and companies' capital structure as it seeks to improve growth, and will introduce the package soon, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office said on Tuesday.

SPY CHIEF'S RETURN

Turkey's prime minister denied a rift with President Tayyip Erdogan over the fate of the country's intelligence chief on Tuesday after the top spy was hastily restored to the job he had quit to stand in June elections.

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray Sportif said it would sell a maximum of 10 percent of its shares to the members of the Galatasaray Association. The company made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Tuesday.

