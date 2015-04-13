ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira weakened to 2.6376 against the dollar
by 0530 GMT from 2.6280 late on Friday.
The main share index fell 1.04 percent to 82,645
points on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.37 percent by the spot close on
Friday from 8.23 percent a day earlier.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent
rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the
dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.1 percent after touching its
highest levels since September in the previous week.
MOODY'S
The ratings agency did not update its sovereign rating on
Turkey on Friday, one of the days which it had designated as a
possible date to do so.
VAKIFBANK
State lender Vakifbank will issue a total 600 million lira
($227 million) worth of bonds through public offering on April
13-15, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange on Friday.
HURRIYET, DOGAN GAZETECILIK
The newspaper publisher Hurriyet has decided to
merge with the media group Dogan Gazetecilik, both
part of the Dogan group. The companies made the announcement in
a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday evening.
($1 = 2.6377 liras)
