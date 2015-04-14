ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira weakened to 2.6670 against the dollar by 0514 GMT from 2.6542 late on Monday as the U.S. currency strengthened globally.

The main share index fell 0.86 percent to 81,937 points on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 8.55 percent by the spot close on Monday from 8.37 percent a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a breather after recent hefty gains.

The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Monday in a continuation of last week's bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in the coming months.

REACTION TO POPE COMMENTS

When Pope Francis became the first pontiff to publicly call the 1915 Armenian massacre a genocide this weekend, the reaction from Ankara was swift and irate: it summoned the Vatican ambassador for a dressing down and recalled its own envoy.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6377 liras) (Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)