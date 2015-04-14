ISTANBUL, April 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira weakened to 2.6670 against the dollar
by 0514 GMT from 2.6542 late on Monday as the U.S. currency
strengthened globally.
The main share index fell 0.86 percent to 81,937
points on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.55 percent by the spot close on
Monday from 8.37 percent a day earlier.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Chinese shares extended their meteoric ascent to reach new
heights on Tuesday, while much of the rest of Asia took a
breather after recent hefty gains.
The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Monday in a
continuation of last week's bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates in the coming months.
REACTION TO POPE COMMENTS
When Pope Francis became the first pontiff to publicly call
the 1915 Armenian massacre a genocide this weekend, the reaction
from Ankara was swift and irate: it summoned the Vatican
ambassador for a dressing down and recalled its own envoy.
