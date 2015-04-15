ISTANBUL, April 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira weakened to 2.6885 against the dollar
by 0500 GMT from 2.6740 late on Tuesday as the U.S. currency
strengthened globally.
The main share index rose 0.47 percent to 82,319
points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 8.71 percent by the spot close on
Tuesday from 8.55 percent a day earlier.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets stumbled on Wednesday as relief China had
matched its own growth target was soured by poor readings on
consumer demand and industrial activity, underlining the need
for more policy action by Beijing.
Major currencies were little moved, with the dollar up 0.19
percent against a basket of its peers.
ALKHAIR CAPITAL
Turkish Islamic asset manager Alkhair Capital plans to
launch new funds this year and will start a service to advise on
Islamic bonds, or sukuk, its general manager said.
($1 = 2.6377 liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)