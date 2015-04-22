ISTANBUL, April 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.6825 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, little changed from 2.6842 late on Tuesday.

The main share index rose 2.4 percent to 84,277.65 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 8.93 percent on Tuesday and fell to 8.87 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Japanese shares rallied to a 15-year high on Wednesday on expectations of improved corporate earnings, while oil sagged after Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen, easing tensions in the energy-rich Middle East. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to a high not seen since April 2000, with foreign investors buying on hopes of a strengthening recovery in the world's third-biggest economy and growth in corporate earnings.

CENTRAL BANK RATES DECISION

The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). All 16 economists in a Reuters poll expect it to keep rates on hold.

The bank said last week it would consider a "measured cut" in its forex depo lending rate, the rate at which banks can borrow emergency dollar funds, and a measured hike in the amount it pays banks on lira reserves.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will announce the consumer confidence index for April (0700 GMT).

TURK TELEKOM

The company said net profit slid 93 percent year-on-year to 26.7 million lira ($10 million) in the first quarter, just below a poll forecast of 33 million lira, while sales rose 7.5 percent to 3.43 billion lira.

Separately, it said it had submitted a non-binding offer for the purchase of the remaining 10 percent of mobile operator Avea Iletisim from Isbank and other companies with a nominal value of 820 million lira.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6377 liras)