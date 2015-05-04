ANKARA May 4Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira edged down to 2.7160 by 0456 GMT against the dollar from 2.6660 late on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 2.36 percent to 83,947 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended trade at 9.36 percent, edging down from 9.37 percent a day ago.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks bounced from their lows on Monday and the Australian dollar pared early losses as weak China factory activity reinforced views that Beijing will roll out fresh support measures soon for the world's second-largest economy.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkish central bank will pay interest rate to dollar denominated required reserves, reserve options and free reserves held at the bank, it said over the weekend.

MAY DAY PROTESTS

Turkish police fired tear gas and water cannon at hundreds of stone-throwing May Day protesters on Friday. A total of 408 people across the country were detained and ten people were arrested by courts over the weekend, Turkish police said.

GOZDE GIRISIM

Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding's private equity firm Gozde Girisim said some of its assets were ready to be sold, and it would continue to evaluate opportunities to sell them.

YUNSA

Four members of Turkey's Sabanci family have sold a 7.7 percent stake in wool maker Yunsa, according to a stock exchange statement late on Thursday. The price range for the stake was 5.51-5.57 lira.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6574 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)