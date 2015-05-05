ANKARA May 5 Here are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira edged down to 2.7168 by 0520 GMT
against the dollar from 2.7130 late on Monday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.09 percent to
84,018 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended trade at 9.48 percent, edging down from
9.34 percent a day ago.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets edged lower on Tuesday and the Australian
dollar steadied as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision that might result in
an interest rate cut. Stirrings of recovery in euro zone
economic data had helped European shares higher on Monday, but
kept sovereign bonds under selling pressure.
VAKIFBANK
Turkish lender Vakifbank said late on Monday it would issue
bonds worth 12 billion lira ($4.42 billion) with a maximum
maturity of 5 years.
DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero bought Turkish food delivery company
Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589 million.
REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE
Turkish central bank will announce the real effective
exchange rate data for April, which is computed as the weighted
geometric average of the prices in Turkey relative to the prices
of its principal trade partners in international markets.
($1 = 2.6574 liras)
