ANKARA May 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira edged down to 2.6999 by 0452 GMT against the dollar, from 2.6750 late on Friday, its strongest level since the beginning of May.

The main BIST 100 share index closed on Friday at 84,059, up 1.8 percent from the previous day. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended trade at 9.35 percent, down from 9.42 percent on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Monday as investors cheered China's latest cut to interest rates to bolster its flagging economy and after Wall Street rallied on a robust headline reading for U.S. employment. China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday, and analysts predicted policymakers would relax reserve requirements and cut rates again in the coming months.

PM'S SYRIA VISIT

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu briefly crossed into Syria on Sunday to visit the tomb of a revered Ottoman figure and vowed Turkey's flag would fly there forever, prompting Damascus to accuse him of aggression.

KOC HOLDING

Turkey's biggest company Koc Holding's net profit fell 18.3 percent in the first quarter to 459.2 million lira ($170.09 million), while its sales fell 12 percent.

TOFAS

Carmaker Tofas' net profit jumped 53 percent to 205.5 million lira in the first quarter.

DOGAN HOLDING

Turkish media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding said it made a loss of 42.9 million lira in the first quarter, 30 percent less than its loss in the same period a year ago.

AIRBUS A400M

Europe's biggest aerospace company, Airbus, said on Sunday it would continue test flights for the A400M military transport plane after the fatal crash of one of the aircraft on a test flight in Spain. Britain, Germany and Turkey grounded their fleets' A400Ms, Europe's new troop and cargo carrier, after the first crash involving Europe's largest defence project, which has already been marred by delays and cost overruns.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see TR/DIARY. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6992 liras) ($1 = 2.6846 liras) ($1 = 2.6997 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)