ISTANBUL May 20 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.5814 against the dollar by 0530 GMT, firming slightly from 2.5830 late on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.2 percent on Monday to 88,651.88 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 9.02 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday after a mixed day on Wall Street, though Japan's better-than-expected economic growth lifted the Nikkei to a nearly one-month high. The euro remained pressured by expectations that the European Central Bank would increase its bond-buying stimulus.

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR PROTESTS

Ford Otosan, the Turkish arm of Ford, cancelled an extra working shift on Tuesday citing supply chain problems amid widening labour unrest in Turkey's automotive sector. Production at two major carmakers, Oyak Renault and Tofas, which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey's annual car production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for better working conditions.

CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE

Central Bank will announce its Monetary Policy Committee decision on policy rates, through which it is expected to keep all key rates on hold.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT STOCK

Central Bank will announce central government debt stock data for April.

NETLOG

Turkish logistics firm Netlog is looking to sell a stake to an investor to help to expand its business, which already has distribution warehouses in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa after a string of acquisitions.

BANVIT RESULTS

Poultry maker Banvit posted a first quarter net loss of 25.8 million lira ($9.92 million) versus profit of 804,897 lira year ago.

($1 = 2.6318 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)