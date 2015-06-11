ISTANBUL, June 11 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 2.7342 against the dollar by 0515 GMT, firming from 2.7425 late on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.05 percent higher to 79,747 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 9.66 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, encouraged by gains on Wall Street, while the New Zealand dollar tumbled to a five-year low after the central bank cut interest rates for the first time in four years as the economy slows.

U.S. stocks jumped overnight, helped by gains in technology and financial shares. Wall Street had suffered through much of the week, weighed by concerns that the Federal Reserve would hike rates sooner rather than later, and fears that Greece would default on its debt.

FORMATION OF NEW GOVERNMENT

Turkey's ruling AK Party will exhaust all options in trying to form a new government before an early election is considered, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, and he appeared to warn President Tayyip Erdogan against meddling.

Davutoglu said all options would be on the table as his ruling AK Party seeks to form a new government after losing its parliamentary majority in weekend elections.

HSBC OPERATIONS IN TURKEY

Spanish bank BBVA BBVA.MC is considering making an offer for British bank HSBC's businesses in Brazil and Turkey, senior bank executive Vicente Rodero said at an annual meeting in Mexico City, website CNNExpansion reported on Wednesday.

SECURITY MEETING

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will hold a security meeting with chief of staff, the undersecretary of the national intelligence agency (MIT) and other top security officials to discuss the violent clashes flared up in Turkey's southeast since after the election. [ID:

C/A DEFICIT

Turkey's central bank to release balance of payments data for April, which includes current account deficit, a key economic indicator closely monitored by investors.

(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)