ISTANBUL May 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.9410 to the dollar at 0523 GMT, firming from 2.9450 at the end of Monday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.89 percent in spot trade on Monday and at the same level in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.89 percent to 79,062.10 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped to two-month lows as weak oil prices weighed on sentiment while the dollar got a lift against its peers as the differences in policy directions between the world's top central banks became starker. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent, its lowest since Mar. 11. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks led regional markets lower.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony held by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) (1300 GMT).

German media cited Erdogan's lawyer as saying on Monday the president was seeking a preliminary injunction against German publisher Axel Springer's chief executive Mathias Doepfner.

DISSENT IN AK PARTY

Erdogan may have stamped his authority on the ruling AK Party with the exit of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, but the move has pushed dissent underground rather than cementing unity in its ranks.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank is due to announce current account data for March (0700 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES

The airline suffered a loss of 1.24 billion lira ($421.71 million) in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of costs due to forex fluctuations, having posted a net profit of 373 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

NET HOLDING

The tourism company said it had requested the contract conditions for a Privatisation Administration tender for a 10-year licence to operation the National Lottery.

