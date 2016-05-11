ISTANBUL May 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was unchanged at 2.9514 to the dollar at 520 GMT. The benchmark 10-year bond finished at 9.98 percent. The main share index eased 0.33 percent to 78,802.38.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell as investors shrugged off an overnight rally in global stocks and looked to bonds in the absence of signs of a sustainable recovery in China and other emerging markets. The dollar was supported by comments by a top Federal Reserve official last week, which kept alive hopes of a U.S. rate hike. Oil prices were supported by crude supply outages in Canada, Nigeria and elsewhere.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's biggest lender on Tuesday posted a 46 percent jump in first-quarter profit to 1.6 billion. Loans expanded by 22 percent to 193.2 billion lira. The state-run bank is not publicly traded.

SISECAM

Turkey's biggest glassmaker saw a 15 percent decline in its first-quarter profit to 127.6 million lira, despite sales rising 15 percent to 1.87 billion lira, according to a filing late on Tuesday.

EU RELATIONS

President Tayyip Erdogan accused European nations on Tuesday of being safe havens for the political wings of terrorist groups and said it was a "black comedy" for the Europe Union to lecture Ankara on changing its anti-terrorism laws.

CAR BOMB ATTACK

A car bomb killed three people and wounded 28 when it struck a police vehicle on Tuesday in Diyarbakir, the main city in southeastern Turkey where security forces are trying to crush a Kurdish militant insurgency.

