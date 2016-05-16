UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL May 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 2.9720 to the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 2.9711 at the end of Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.98 percent in spot trade on Friday and rose to 10.03 percent in Monday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 0.63 percent to 77,808 points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Buoyant Japanese stocks led Asian stocks to modest gains on Monday, helping to offset some of the gloom from soft Chinese data, while the dollar firmed against the euro and yen after receiving a boost from upbeat U.S. indicators. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.
BUDGET DATA
The Finance Ministry was scheduled to announce budget data for April (0800 GMT).
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
The Turkish Statistics Institute was set to release unemployment data for the January-March period (0700 GMT).
BESIKTAS
Besiktas claimed their first Turkish league title for seven years and their 14th ever on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Osmanlispor, a month after the Istanbul club opened their new stadium.
STRIKES ON ISLAMIC STATE
Turkish and U.S.-led coalition forces struck Islamic State targets north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing 27 militants, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media reported on Monday.
ISTANBUL BLAST
A bomb blast in the Istanbul district of Maltepe wounded four people overnight, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources