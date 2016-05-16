ISTANBUL May 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.9720 to the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 2.9711 at the end of Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.98 percent in spot trade on Friday and rose to 10.03 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.63 percent to 77,808 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Buoyant Japanese stocks led Asian stocks to modest gains on Monday, helping to offset some of the gloom from soft Chinese data, while the dollar firmed against the euro and yen after receiving a boost from upbeat U.S. indicators. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.

BUDGET DATA

The Finance Ministry was scheduled to announce budget data for April (0800 GMT).

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute was set to release unemployment data for the January-March period (0700 GMT).

BESIKTAS

Besiktas claimed their first Turkish league title for seven years and their 14th ever on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Osmanlispor, a month after the Istanbul club opened their new stadium.

STRIKES ON ISLAMIC STATE

Turkish and U.S.-led coalition forces struck Islamic State targets north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing 27 militants, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media reported on Monday.

ISTANBUL BLAST

A bomb blast in the Istanbul district of Maltepe wounded four people overnight, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)